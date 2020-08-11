1/1
Ethan Ray DeCLARK
Unexpectedly passed on Friday, August 7, 2020 of Barrie, ON at the age of 16. Treasured and beloved son of Tony and Lisa. Loving older brother and greatest companion to Evan. Always doted on by "Lugga" Caroline Buckle, grandmother. Ethan joins his "Poppa" Raymond Buckle in heaven. Ethan is the much adored nephew of "Lala" Kamla Buckle, Lee Thompson. He is greatly missed by his grandfather Larry DeClark. Ethan was a brilliant and charismatic young man who was passionate about fishing. He loved biking, volleyball and being part of the Bear Creek Volleyball team. His energetic personality left an impression on everyone he met. Ethan was proud of his time spent volunteering at Wood's Park Retirement Home. The staff and residents will miss him greatly. He cherished the time spent with his friends, whether it be hanging out or playing Smash Bros on his Nintendo Switch. A private memorial will take place. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to benefit Prostate Cancer Research. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca

Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
