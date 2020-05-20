Ethel Paget Petersen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ethel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday May 16, 2020, in her 86th year. Beloved wife of Ib Petersen, loving mother of Erik (JoAnn), Michael (Mary Catherine) and John (Jennifer). Loving grandmother of Jenna (Kyle), Jacqueline (Tom), Erik (Genna), Jacob (Jessica), Tarah (Chris) and Sean. Great grandma to Liam, Ryan, Caleb, Eve and Brooks. Cremation has taken place and the family will privately celebrate Ethel's life. The family encourages her loved ones and friends to show their support to Ethel's family by leaving written condolences. Interment Alliston Union Cemetery. www.thomasfuneralhome.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W. John Thomas Funeral Home
244 Victoria Street East
Alliston, ON L9R 1V6
(705) 435-5101
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved