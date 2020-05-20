Peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday May 16, 2020, in her 86th year. Beloved wife of Ib Petersen, loving mother of Erik (JoAnn), Michael (Mary Catherine) and John (Jennifer). Loving grandmother of Jenna (Kyle), Jacqueline (Tom), Erik (Genna), Jacob (Jessica), Tarah (Chris) and Sean. Great grandma to Liam, Ryan, Caleb, Eve and Brooks. Cremation has taken place and the family will privately celebrate Ethel's life. The family encourages her loved ones and friends to show their support to Ethel's family by leaving written condolences. Interment Alliston Union Cemetery. www.thomasfuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on May 20, 2020.