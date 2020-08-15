Passed away suddenly at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Eugene Dubeau of Wasaga Beach in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of Patricia Dubeau (nee Burns). Dear father of Pamela (Terry) Conron, Barbara (Jim) Pratt, Daniel Dubeau, and Taralee (David) Calhoun. Grandfather of Robert, Lacy, Randy, Candace, Brittany, Jessica, Michael, Justine, Nicole, Jessica, and Jolene. Proud Great-grandfather of eight. Eugene was the last of seven siblings, the late Margaret, Stella, Loretta, Alfred (Fred), Medore, and George. Cremation with a private interment at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Perkinsfield. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com