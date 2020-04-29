|
|
On the evening of Thursday, April 23, 2020, Eunice, of Guelph, Ontario passed away at Guelph General Hospital in her 81st year. She was born in Buffalo, NY, grew up in Orillia, Ontario, served on the mission field in Belize and Jamaica, raised her children in Victoria, BC and retired from her banking career with RBC in Guelph. Predeceased by her loving husband, Roy Campbell and survived by children Heather of Toronto, Pauline Grace of Duncan, BC, Ian (Sarah Rowan) of Fergus and grandchildren Gwyneth and Kinsey. Eunice lived a very full life and will be greatly missed by all of us. The family thanks the amazing health care professionals of Guelph General Hospital for their care of Eunice in her last three months, while she bravely fought health challenges. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Foundation of Guelph General Hospital would be appreciated. Private family arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 29, 2020