Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eunice CAMPBELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eunice Grace (Timm) CAMPBELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eunice Grace (Timm) CAMPBELL Obituary
On the evening of Thursday, April 23, 2020, Eunice, of Guelph, Ontario passed away at Guelph General Hospital in her 81st year. She was born in Buffalo, NY, grew up in Orillia, Ontario, served on the mission field in Belize and Jamaica, raised her children in Victoria, BC and retired from her banking career with RBC in Guelph. Predeceased by her loving husband, Roy Campbell and survived by children Heather of Toronto, Pauline Grace of Duncan, BC, Ian (Sarah Rowan) of Fergus and grandchildren Gwyneth and Kinsey. Eunice lived a very full life and will be greatly missed by all of us. The family thanks the amazing health care professionals of Guelph General Hospital for their care of Eunice in her last three months, while she bravely fought health challenges. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Foundation of Guelph General Hospital would be appreciated. Private family arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eunice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -