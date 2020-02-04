|
Passed away at Stevenson Memorial Hospital following her 86th birthday. Beloved mother to Ivan (Linda) and grandmother to Max and predeceased by (George). Eva was a long time resident at Simcoe Manor and was lovingly cared for by the nurses, staff, students and volunteers. Words alone can not express our appreciation for the work you do. We also wish to thank the Emergency medical staff for their extraordinary efforts and kindness. Of all the special joys in life, The big ones and the small, A mother's love and tenderness Is the greatest of them all.
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 4, 2020