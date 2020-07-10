Evelyn Merritt

It is with broken hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Evelyn Beryl Merritt, in her 95th year, at Midland's Georgian Bay General Hospital, on June 28, 2020, with her family by her side. Evelyn is now reunited with her beloved husband, Fred. Born on a farm in the village of Shamley Green, England, on February 3, in 1925, Evelyn was a woman of unlimited courage and astonishing strength who was a three time cancer survivor, lived with blindness for several years and she survived the great depression. In fact she always asked for half a cup of tea as she didn't want to waste the water. Having proudly served in the British Army, in the Woman's Army Corps where she met her husband to be Fred, she immigrated to Canada as a war bride where they spent their married lives in Toronto. Evelyn is the dearly loved mother of Dale (Merritt), son-in-law Howard (Lloyd), and step-daughter Susan (Samways). She is the adored nanny of Shannon and Ricky (Longlade), Howie (Lloyd Jr.), Wayne, Glen and Richard (Samways) and treasured great-nanny to Ryan, Nancy, Brandon, Sydney and very proud great-great-nanny to Grace (Gracie) and Rogan (Rogie Bear). Also cherished sisters Myrtle, Betty, Pam, June, Jean, Kath and brother's Jack and Peter. Also dearly missed by Pam, Betty and many nieces and nephews. During this unprecedented situation with COVID-19, it is with very heavy hearts that we have made the difficult decision to hold a private funeral with our immediate family. Ultimately, we recognize that the health and safety of our family and friends comes first. Evelyn will be laid to rest with her beloved Fred at the Springcreek Cemetery. A family celebration of life was held on Monday, June 29, 2020. Our sincere thanks to the devoted staff at King Place Retirement Residence, the Bayshore nurses and the nurses at Georgian Bay General Hospital who are all angels on earth and showed so much compassion during this unprecedented time, we are forever grateful beyond words. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Guide Dog Assistance Fund Canadian Institute for the Blind, or The Georgian Bay General Hospital or the Canadian Cancer Society
, would be greatly appreciated. As a mother and grandmother you lovingly nurtured us when we were small and guided us as we grew. Your kindness, values, hopes and dreams became a part of us. The legacy of your love will be a source of strength and comfort for us now. God bless you Mom, Nanny, and great-great-Nanny, we love you dearly. Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home, Midland, 705-526-5449