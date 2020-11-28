Passed away peacefully at Hospice Simcoe, Barrie on Monday, November 16, 2020 in her 83rd, year. Beloved wife of the late David Waite; predeceased by Reginald McLean Hall. Loving mother of Sharon Zweep (David), Kim Hall (Shirley Lynes), and Pamela 'Penny' Wallace; predeceased by her twin boys Trent and Troy. Proud and loving grandmother of Jennifer (Mike), Jamie (Melissa), Crystal (Bryan), Shawn, Jason, Jessica, Shasta (Chris), and Samantha; great grandmother, and recent great great grandmother. Patti will be fondly remembered by David's children Denise Cox (Dave), and Michelle Clark (Tal) and their families. Patti's warm smile will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Italiano, and all of the PSW CarePartners for their compassionate care. Cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to Hospice Simcoe through the Simcoe Funeral Home (705)327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed www.simcoefuneralhome.ca