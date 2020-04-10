Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
Resources
More Obituaries for Everard GALBRAITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Everard George GALBRAITH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Everard George GALBRAITH Obituary
In loving memory of Everard George Galbraith in his 71st yr. who suddenly left us on March 6th while on vacation. Everard is the loving son of the preceded Alexander Galbraith, and Shirley Galbraith. Loving brother of the preceded William Galbraith, also brother to Stephen, Wayne and Sharon Galbraith. As a loving uncle he leaves behind many nephews and nieces too many to name. Everard loved and lived life to the fullest. Had many, many friends. Best of all he came back to Ontario 2 years ago and got to spend time with our mom. Everard will be missed by all but will be together again with his loving wife Carol and his mom the most important 2 women in his life. There will be a celebration of life later this summer when weather is nicer. Anyone that is interested in attending we will be posting time and date in newspaper at a later time. For those who would like to send flowers please donations to the heart and stroke foundation would be greatly accepted thank you. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Everard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -