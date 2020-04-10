|
In loving memory of Everard George Galbraith in his 71st yr. who suddenly left us on March 6th while on vacation. Everard is the loving son of the preceded Alexander Galbraith, and Shirley Galbraith. Loving brother of the preceded William Galbraith, also brother to Stephen, Wayne and Sharon Galbraith. As a loving uncle he leaves behind many nephews and nieces too many to name. Everard loved and lived life to the fullest. Had many, many friends. Best of all he came back to Ontario 2 years ago and got to spend time with our mom. Everard will be missed by all but will be together again with his loving wife Carol and his mom the most important 2 women in his life. There will be a celebration of life later this summer when weather is nicer. Anyone that is interested in attending we will be posting time and date in newspaper at a later time. For those who would like to send flowers please donations to the heart and stroke foundation would be greatly accepted thank you. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 10, 2020