After 98 years, this beloved, amazing and wise man has decided to join Honor Landry, the love of his life and travelling soulmate of 73 years. He is also predeceased by his parents, Jeffrey and Bertha Landry, as well as many siblings. He is lovingly remembered by those he leaves behind: his brothers, Alcantra and Cyril, his sister, Anne, his five children, Warren (Aine), Louise Stilwell (Richard), Susan Rigby (Ian, deceased), Annemarie (Jacques) and Jeffrey (Karen), as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Travel was always a part of Dad's life, first through work and then during 20 years of RV adventures in retirement. Dad often mentioned the freedom of RV life: freedom to explore and go where and when he wanted. He passed that passion to explore on to his children. Through his positive outlook, quiet inquisitiveness and quick wit, our kind, loving and understanding father enriched the lives of those he met. He will be dearly missed. The family would like to acknowledge the courage, compassion and empathy shown by the M.A.I.D. doctors and staff in assisting our father's final journey.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 24, 2020