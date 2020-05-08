It is with great sadness we announce the loss of Elaine (Murphy) Chute. She passed peacefully at home with family by her side Tuesday May 5th 2020 at age 76. Elaine was born in Digby NS to the late Edward and Vivian Murphy. Beloved wife of Lyndon Chute of 59 years, mother to sons Rusty (Connie), Timothy Chute and daughter Michelle Murney (Kenny). Proud Nanny of Stacy, Lucas and Brandon-predeceased, Great Nanny of Grace, Lincoln, Macie, Gunner and Hannah. Dear sister of Walter Murphy-predeceased (Linda). Elaine loved to laugh, knit, bake, spend time with her family and most of all watching her husband Lyndon play in his band. Elaine will be missed and lovingly remembered by all her family and friends she was very loved. Luke 23:43 - And he said to her, "Truly, I say to you, today you will be with me in Paradise." A celebration of life will be held in Orillia, Ontario at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store