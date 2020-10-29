Fae NORTON

1/1
After a lengthy illness at Waters Edge Care Community on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 80 years of age. Dear wife of Bill, who predeceased her in February of this year. Loving mother of Dale and Wendy Norton. Predeceased by her infant daughter Sally Amanda. Sadly missed by grandchildren Cory Jamieson (Julie Beauchamp), Tyler Jamieson and Joshua Broydell. Also missed by great-grandchildren Keenan, Dallas, and Kayleigh. Survived by brothers and sisters Wayne (Janet), Orland (Carolyne) and their children William, Kyle and Cameron, Jim and his children Jennifer and Jeff, Dorothy (Tom) and their children Shawna, Corey and Shari and Verna (Wayne) and their daughter Judy. Predeceased by her brothers Ivan and Jack. At Fae's request, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life for Fae and Bill will be held in Orillia in the spring. If desired donations to the Alzheimers Society would be appreciated. Condolences may be offered online at www.martynfh.com.


Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 29, 2020.
