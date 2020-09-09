1/1
Faye "Gramma" GREEN
1928-02-10 - 2020-09-06
Predeceased by husband Douglas. Mother of 4 - Donald (Brenda), Bryon (Susan), Bradley and Bruce (Tanya), 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Honourary Gramma to many, many children through her long life. Thank you to the amazing, kind and compassionate staff at the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital. A private service will be held on Saturday September 12, 2020 at Trinity United Cemetery. If you wish to remember Gramma, wear something colourful, visit your family, hug a friend, be kind to animals and protect nature. Love and be kind. Don't bring me flowers when I am dead, Come see me today, while I'm sick in bed. Don't cry for me, when I'm no longer here, Come smile with me, no need for tears. Don't try to remember how I used to be, Come by today and you can see. Make good use of time, while I'm still around, Don't wait for tomorrow, when I'm in the ground. And don't give me a funeral fit for a king, The day I die everyone should sing. Because you saw me through sorrow and strife, And yes my friends, all through my life. Juan Olivarez Friends may visit Faye's online Book of Memories at www. fawcettfuneralhomes.com

Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
