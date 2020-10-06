WIGGINS, Fern Marion Passed away peacefully, with family by her side, at Hospice Simcoe on October 5th, 2020 in her 87th year. Beloved wife of the late Austin for 66 years. Honoured mother of Susan Patton (Ed), the late Shelley Booth (James), Todd Wiggins (Sandy) and Heather Burdick (Corey). Proud grandmother of Bill (Cheryl), Erin, Sutherland (Jacq), August, Carsten, Mary (Nathan) and Rachel (Dan). Cherished great grandma to Liam and Everett. Survived by Pat Leigh (the late Orval) and Lawrence Wiggins (Joyce). Cremation has taken place, with arrangements entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie, with a private family interment at Alliston Union Cemetery. If desired, donations in memory of Fern may be made to Hospice Simcoe or to a charity of choice
