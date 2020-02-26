|
Passed away in Victoria, B.C. on Friday, February 14, 2020 in his 93rd year. Finlay was predeceased by his wife, Fern in 2015. A loving father, he leaves Graham (Agnieszka) and Christine (Nairn and Flora). Born and raised in Orillia, Ontario, immediately after high school Finlay got a job in private broadcasting in Orillia working for CFOR; he then joined the CBC in Vancouver in 1946 to work in the mailroom. He had a diverse and fulfilling career with the organization moving on to host nationally broadcast radio shows from the Chateau Laurier in Ottawa, working as a liaison in the parliamentary and public affairs office, as an editor with information services and ending his career as the head of program policy. He was involved in the formation and later served on the first board of the ARTEC union which was created to attempt to secure pay for production staff's overtime hours. He was a passionate supporter of the CBC, seeing it as an entity to unify this vast country. As a hobby, Finlay took up gliding, enjoying the activity and all the many long-term friendships that developed at the gliding field. Finlay took pride in building (with assistance from two teenage neighbours) his family cottage on the Ottawa River which provided many happy summer vacations for his family. Finlay and Fern moved to Victoria upon his retirement. His first project was to research and publish a book on his MacIan/Johnson ancestors of Ardnamurchan, Islay and Canada. He enjoyed gardening, attending Victoria Symphony concerts as a season subscriber for over 39 years, two appointment terms to the B.C. Assessment Review Board, and long-term volunteering roles in a multitude of positions. An avid traveller, Finlay was fortunate to visit over 50 countries. Finlay always had a book on the go, especially anything history related. He was a man who did not waste words, invariably having a reply that was succinct, thoughtful and often witty. The family extends its gratitude to all staff on the 8NE Lung Ward at the Jubilee Hospital for their professional and compassionate care. Finlay specifically wanted to thank Dr. Graham Shaw and all the staff at the Parkwood for their concern, attentive and kind-hearted assistance. There will be no ceremony according to his wishes. Memorial donations to the .
