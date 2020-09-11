1/1
Fleurette Alice Vivianne MAURICE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fleurette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Fleurette Maurice, of Lafontaine, on September 4, 2020 at the age of 89 years. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband André of 68 years. Dear mother of Roméo (Joanne) Maurice, Madeleine (Ken) Marion, Viviane (Roger) Nolet & Priscilla (Dan) Kosabek. Cherished grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Daughter of the late Walter and Marie Rose Robillard. Dear Sister of Elva (Kevin) Stone, Lillian (late Paul) Vaillancourt and predeceased by Rita (late Ronald) Robitaille & Vivianne Robillard. She will also be dearly missed by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A private funeral mass will be celebrated at Ste. Croix Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Fleurette Maurice's name to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nicholls Funeral Home Ltd - Midland
330 Midland Ave
MIDLAND, ON L4R 3K7
(705) 526-5449
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved