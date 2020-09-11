It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Fleurette Maurice, of Lafontaine, on September 4, 2020 at the age of 89 years. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband André of 68 years. Dear mother of Roméo (Joanne) Maurice, Madeleine (Ken) Marion, Viviane (Roger) Nolet & Priscilla (Dan) Kosabek. Cherished grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Daughter of the late Walter and Marie Rose Robillard. Dear Sister of Elva (Kevin) Stone, Lillian (late Paul) Vaillancourt and predeceased by Rita (late Ronald) Robitaille & Vivianne Robillard. She will also be dearly missed by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A private funeral mass will be celebrated at Ste. Croix Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Fleurette Maurice's name to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.



