Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 26, 2020 at home. Florence Dilling (nee Reid) in her 87th year, beloved wife of the late Harvey Dilling (for almost 60 years). Loving mother of Susan (Dave) Jevons, Steven (Victoria Moffatt) and Janice (Mike) Wall. Cherished Nannie of Valerie, Andrea (Simon), Kieran (Cassandra) and James (Kiannah). Survived by siblings, Sylvia and Ken (Lorraine). Predeceased by her beloved daughter, Valery and her siblings, George, Dorothy, Olive Kennedy, Margaret Dickson, Eldon, Ross and her brother/sister-in-laws. Sister in law of Rose (late Roy) Anger. Loving Aunt and friend to many. We will be forever grateful to Dr. Nancy Byles for the wonderful and special attention she showed to our Mom. We would also like to thank Stevenson Memorial Hospital, especially Cookie (Michelle, RN). Arrangements entrusted to Rod Abrams Funeral Home Tottenham, 905-936-3477. Respecting Florence's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please check www.RodAbramsFuneralHome.com as dates and times become available. Donations to Stevenson Memorial Hospital, Alliston would be appreciated by Florence and her family.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 31, 2020