Passed away January 26, 2020 with her loving family beside her at home. Beloved wife of the late Ross Brett. Loving mother of Don Brett (Meldy) and predeceased by her daughter Cheryl Walsh. Loved grandmother of Dion, Daniel, Gabriel, Dominique (Eric), Lyssa (Greg), Brian and her 5 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Jean Chantler (Ron) and sister-in-law Glenna Granger (late Russ). Flo will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and many friends. Funeral Service will be held at the Drury Funeral Centre 519 Victoria St. E., Alliston on Friday, January 31, 2020 with visitation from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Stevenson Memorial Hospital Fdn. or Matthews House Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 30, 2020