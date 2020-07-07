1/1
Florence Eileen "Bee" (McCaughey) CATHCART
Beloved wife of the late Victor Cathcart. Loving and devoted mother of Stan (Bambi), Jane (Alan McDonald) and Terry. Loving daughter of the late Herbert and Eleanor McCaughey of Uphill. Proud grandmother of Darlene (Brian Morrison), Cathy (Ed Noon), Chrissy Woods, Tyler Cathcart (Ali Yamada), Kristi Cathcart (Jeff Brown) and Jayme Cathcart (Drew Brown). Bee will be sadly missed by her 8 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sister Pat and brothers Bert, Russell and Jim. Always loved and remembered by her lifelong dear friend Minnie Kett. Special thanks to the staff of Bon Air Long Term Care Home in Cannington who were so helpful and kind during Bee's final years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bon Air Long Term Care Home (C/O Residence Council) in Cannington would be greatly appreciated by the family. Due to current world events, Bee's service will be attended by family only at the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 7, 2020.
