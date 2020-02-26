|
|
Florence died peacefully in her 99th year in Barrie, Ontario. Predeceased by her husband Lyle in 1949 and her son Douglas in February 2019. Survived by Millie MacDonald, Lois Marshall (Robert), Barry McDonald (Marilyn) and Ross McDonald (Bonnie). Predeceased by all of her siblings. She will be fondly missed by her seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Grove Park Home, Barrie, Ontario for their care of our mother. Also special thanks to Millie from the family. Donations to Grove Park Home through the JENNETT FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTRE, 152 Bradford Street in Barrie would be appreciated. A private graveside service to be held this summer in Teeswater, Ontario. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.funeralhome.on.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 26, 2020