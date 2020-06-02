Our dear mother Hazel passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Coleman Care Centre Barrie on Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was born in Toronto, May 9 1924, the fifth child of Reg and Clara Scott. The family moved to Oro Township in the spring of 1938, where she met and later married her future husband the late George Edward Starr who passed away in 1990. Her eldest son George predeceased her in 2005. Moms remaining children Marvin and his wife Margaret, Bernice and her husband Peter Schotanus, Lloyd, Norman, Elizabeth and her husband Steven Fenton, Mary Ann and her husband James Spurling, Florence Morris, living in the Barrie, Orillia, Midland, and Stratford area. Mom has twenty one grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and seven great great grandchildren. The Scott family had ten children, Myrtle Jones, Jessie Avery, Charles, Clifford, (Mom) Shirley Dwinnell, Dorothy Dwinnell, George, Fredrick, all deceased except her youngest sister Gail Perencz who is in a nursing home in Midland. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation and sincere thanks to all the staff at the Coleman Care Centre. Also the home care workers while she was at home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Jennett Funeral & Cremation Centre. There will be a memorial service at a later date.