Florence Irene Scherloski née Dilschneider died peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020, a month before her 95th birthday. Predeceased in 2000 by her husband of 52 years, Rudolph Scherloski. Loving and beloved mother of Karole, Lois (Ken), Delmarie (Ron), Michael (Barbara), and Brenda (Richard). Grandmother of 11: Tyson, Marissa, Nadia; Rachael, Hannah; Karina, Laura, Katherine, Lynn; Ben and Max. Great-grandmother of seven. Born on a farm near Holdfast, Saskatchewan, Florence (Flo) grew up milking cows by hand and carting water from the river. It was truly a different time. She was one of 13 children and her remaining cherished siblings, Dorothy, Donna and Darlene plus many nieces and nephews, mourn her passing. Prior to her marriage, Flo taught in a remote one-room schoolhouse on the prairies and told the story of being rescued during a snowstorm by her soon-to-be husband driving a horse and sleigh. After her marriage, she focused on raising a family and working side-by-side with her husband in several family businesses. She was a terrific cook, baker, seamstress, knitter and dancer. Flo also enjoyed volunteering with the CWL and the Quota Club. In her later years she loved golfing, playing cards, and a glass of wine. The debate about whether her sour cherry pie was better than her apple pie remains unresolved. The family thanks the nursing staff at GBGH, Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Dr. Helt and Dr. Kizoff for their incredible support and care of our mother. Please call Nicholls Funeral Home at 705-526-5449 for service information.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 14, 2020