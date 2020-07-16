1/1
Florence Mary Wachniewska
Age 92, just a few weeks from her 93rd birthday, passed away on June 13, 2020 at the Bradford Home Care Facility, Bradford, Ontario, Canada. Florence is survived by her husband of 69 years, Bronislaw Piotr Wachniewski. Born and raised in Scarborough, Yorkshire, England she was the daughter of Edward Gibson and Gladys May Gibson and when she married, moved with Bronislaw to Sheffield, Yorkshire, England. In 1995 Bronislaw and Florence moved to Ontario Canada to join their four daughters and their families. Florence is loved and so very much missed by her husband Bronislaw, four daughters, Patricia, Paulina, Janina, Halina, their husbands and the 8 grandchildren Dax, Jordana, Leyana, Jason, Matthew, Bronek, Luciana, Luke and fourteen great-grandchildren, all in Canada. She is also survived by her three nieces and one nephew, two great-nephews and one great-niece along with other extended family in England.

Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
