Passed away peacefully in her home with family by her side on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the age of 81. Predeceased by her spouses Edmond Morin (1992) and Lionel Charlebois (2012). Loving mother of Darlene (Stephen), Karen (Tasso), Barb (Joe), Ken (Kathy), Doug (B.A), Debbie (John), Gary, the late Wayne and late Gordon. Florida will be dearly missed by her 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Predeceased by her siblings Nazaire, Alex, Edna, Remi, Thelma and Irma. Florida is survived by her siblings Edward and Jean. She will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephew, family and friends. Many thanks to Dr. Gregory Gaffney and the home care providers for the excellent care that Florida received. As per her wishes, no formal service will be held and cremation has taken place. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 30, 2020.