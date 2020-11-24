of Utopia, ON passed away suddenly at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto, ON on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in his 73rd year. Beloved husband of Marlene. Loving father of Cory, Kimberley Brown (Mackenzie), Christopher and Shawn. Cherished grandfather of Paige, Jamie and Baby Chole. Sadly missed by his sister Ella Coy (Cecil) and brothers Lloyd (Brenda), Richard, John (Bonnie), Dave (Sandra) and sister-in-law Kathy. Dearest son of the late Phillis and Harold Preston. Predeceased by his brother Lawson, sister Judy and sister-in-law Elaine. Foster will always be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his many nephews, nieces relatives and friends. At Foster's and the family's request, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Foster's life will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dignified Funeral Alternatives, Barrie, ON 888-322-7222. For more information, or to send a condolence, please visit our website at www.dignifiedfuneral.ca