1/1
Foster Donald PRESTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Foster's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Utopia, ON passed away suddenly at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto, ON on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in his 73rd year. Beloved husband of Marlene. Loving father of Cory, Kimberley Brown (Mackenzie), Christopher and Shawn. Cherished grandfather of Paige, Jamie and Baby Chole. Sadly missed by his sister Ella Coy (Cecil) and brothers Lloyd (Brenda), Richard, John (Bonnie), Dave (Sandra) and sister-in-law Kathy. Dearest son of the late Phillis and Harold Preston. Predeceased by his brother Lawson, sister Judy and sister-in-law Elaine. Foster will always be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his many nephews, nieces relatives and friends. At Foster's and the family's request, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Foster's life will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dignified Funeral Alternatives, Barrie, ON 888-322-7222. For more information, or to send a condolence, please visit our website at www.dignifiedfuneral.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Steven R. Bridge Funeral Home
207 Mill Street
Angus, ON L0M 1B0
(705) 424-1114
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved