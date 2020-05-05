Frances Audrey WILCOX
Passed away peacefully at her home in Barrie on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late Victor. Dear mother of John of Barrie, David (Sandra) of Collingwood and the late Nancy Adams. Loving grandmother of Alexander, Stephanie, Jeffrey, Matthew and great-grandmother of Cayde and Lachlan. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the OSPCA through the JENNETT FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTRE, 152 Bradford Street in Barrie. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.funeralhome.on.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on May 5, 2020.
