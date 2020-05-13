Frances Austin "Fran" Kunce-Rea
Passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loved ones on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the age of 80. Loving wife of Ken Rea and the late Paul Kunce. Cherished mother of John and Kenny (Linda) and step-mother of Pauline, Ron (Barb), Rick (Corinne), Kate, Paul (Francesca), Kim (Tim), Scott (April) and the late Linda. Adored Nana of 21 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Loving sister to June (Lyle) and Nina (Ed). Predeceased by her parents Austin and Esther Showell of Chatsworth and 3 brothers, Bruce, Bobby and Ken. Survived by several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Fran was the sole proprietor of FKR Home Health Care, a member of the Barrie Lioness and a proud volunteer of many organizations and charities including Camp Promise (Barrie Bethel Community Church), The Alzheimer's Society, RVH Auxillary and Out of the Cold Program. A memorial will be available to view on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. on the Barrie Bethel Community Church Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Camp Promise, an organization close to her heart using the following link - https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/bethel-community-church-of-Barrie/ Messages of condolences may be forwarded to the family through www.adamsfuneralhome.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Memorial service
01:00 PM
