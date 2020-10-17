Passed away peacefully at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre after an extended illness on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 surrounded by loving family. Fran Cadeau at the age of 83, loving wife of Russ. Cherished mother of David (Susan) Cadeau, Denise (Doug) Tinney, Monique (Attila) Kovacs and Michelle (Jack) Rumney. Devoted and proud grandmother of Kaitlin (Warren) Gray, Jessica (Jarek) Ibbitson, Paul Kovacs, Alanna Kovacs, (Sam), Adam Kovacs, August Rumney, Avery Rumney, Adis Rumney and Simon Rumney and great grandmother of Jaxton Ibbitson and Wyatt Gray. Fran will also be remembered by her brother Don (Val) Perrault, sister in-law Diane (the late Gord) Perrault and brother in-law Ole (the late Doreen) Johansen. Predeceased by her parents Frank and Dora Perrault, brother Norm (the late Mary) Perrault. Fran will be missed by her many nieces, nephews and wonderful circle of friends. Friends and family will be received at ADAMS FUNERAL HOME, 445 St. Vincent St. Barrie (just north of Cundles Rd.) on Monday, October 19th from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. with Parish Prayers at 8:45 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church 65 Amelia Street, Barrie on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 at 10 o'clock and will also be available virtually though the following link https://www.facebook.com/st.marysbarrie/live
. Memorial donations to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul or the charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. Nancy Trimble and the nursing staff on the Specialized Seniors Care Unit at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre. In accordance to directives put in place by provincial governing bodies and the Public Health Unit there will be a limit on the number of people permitted into Adams Funeral Home at one time. Please note that wearing a facial covering and adhering to physical distancing directives is mandatory. No gathering is permitted in the funeral home or church parking lots please.