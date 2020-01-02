|
Thursday December 19, 2019 at the age of 83, surrounded by her loving family, Frances Rose Scaletta Hartwell left this earth to walk with God. Loving daughter of Anthony and Josephine Scaletta, sister of Lucien Scaletta, Mary Skelly and Antoinette (Nan) Grogan. Remembered by sister Nan, daughters Mary-Lou and Josephine, grandchildren Christopher, Jeffery, Kimberly, Jonathan, Angela and Andrew and great grandchildren Liam, Paisley, Indie, Emmett, Arwyn and Lily. She will be deeply missed. Born February 29, 1936, Fran was a lifetime resident of Barrie, Ontario. She loved her city. She attended St. Mary's and St. Joseph's schools, and as a young woman loved to play piano and figure skate. She grew to become a skillful seamstress working for Singers, creating beautiful garments for herself and family, eventually sharing that love of sewing with her grandchildren. Fran would later work at the Royal Victoria Hospital and once she retired, refused to slow down, devoting her time as a volunteer at the Mission Store, where the staff became her second family. Fran sprinkled love in everything she did, like baking, cooking and gardening. She loved music, crosswords and summer, but most importantly, she loved and adored her family with all of her heart and soul. She lived a rich, loving life and anyone who was fortunate enough to know her will remember her smile, sense of humour and warm embrace. A Mass of Christian Burial has been held at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, with services entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. Interment at St. Mary's cemetery. If desired, donations in Fran's memory may be made to the Women and Children's Shelter of Barrie and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com.