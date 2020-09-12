It is with heavy hearts that the family announces her passing on Saturday September 5, 2020 at the Extendicare Nursing Home in Timmins Ontario at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late George Mavor (2018). Dear mother of Ken (Donna), Jim (Theresa) and late David (late Susanne). Loving Grandma of Christopher, Kevin (Sarah), Cheryl, Andrew, Meaghan and Matthew. Great Grandmother to Rebecca, Ethan & Keira. Dear sister of Margaret (Mavor), late Albert, Alfred, Donald, Dorothy (Wheeler), Ernest & Jack Tuttle. Remembrance donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be greatly appreciated. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to LESSARD-STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences or donations can be made at www.lessardstephens.com