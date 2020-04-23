Home

Fr. Francis Ignatius HANNAN

Father Frank Hannan passed away peacefully at Cardinal Ambrozic House of Providence, Scarborough on Friday, April 17, 2020 in his 87th year. Fr Hannan was ordained in the Archdiocese of Toronto, where he served in many parishes over his 60 years of service, retiring in 2005 at Our Lady Queen of the World Parish in Richmond Hill. He was born in Mara Township to the late Thomas and Hannah Hannan. Survived by his siblings Bernice Bolan, and Joe Hannan. Predeceased by his siblings Pat, Eddie, Tom, Margaret, Marie, Urban, and Bill (survived by his dear sister in law Lois (Gerry Desjardins). Frank will be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews and family including his chosen baby sister Cecile Rolland, and by his cousin Paul Hannan. His dedication and faithfulness will be remembered by many colleagues of the Archdiocese of Toronto, parishioners and friends. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada (Ontario Branch). Mass of Remembrance and reception will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E Orillia. (705) 327-0221 Messages of condolence or donations are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 23, 2020
