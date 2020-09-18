Frank O'Hallarn of Fergusonvale, passed away at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in his 82nd year. Cherished husband of Grace (nee Hindle) for 54 years. Dear father of Heather (Glenn) Eakin of Barrie and Karen (Robert) Wigood of Anten Mills. Proud Papa of Rachael and Ryan Eakin and Kyle and Tyler Wigood. Brother of Eleanor (George) Jones and Bernard (Blanche) O'Hallarn. Predeceased by his parents John and Mabel O'Hallarn. Frank was an employee of the Barrie Public Utilities Commission for 33 years. Due to the current pandemic a private graveside service, followed by interment, will be held at St. Peter's Anglican Cemetery, Churchill. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to RVH Foundation or the Parkinson's Foundation would be gratefully appreciated by the family. The family extends heartfelt appreciation to all the PSW and nurses who helped to care for Frank at home and to the staff at RVH for their wonderful care. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com