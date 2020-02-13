|
(Master Sheet Metal Mechanic at Bothwell Accurate for 43 years. His work can be seen all over Ontario; 60 year member in good standing of the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 30) Passed away at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Orillia with his loving daughters by his side on Monday February 10, 2020 at the age of 86. Frank, husband of the late Betty (nee Park). Survived by his partner of 30 years Marty (Myrtle) Kingsland. Loving father of Michelle Gronc (Ritchie) and Kimberley Cassar (Buck Ford). Cherished Poppa of Dustin Gronc (Crystal), Jay Gronc (Sarah McIsaac) and Nancy Ford. Proud Great Poppa of Cayden. Like a father to Dan Kingsland (Ina Allan), Wayne Kingsland (predeceased) and Peggy Pearce (Larry Mickolwin). Poppa to Eric (Tabitha), Krista, Kat, Mitch and Rikki. Brother of Austin Cassar (Grace) both predeceased. Dear brother in law of Shirley Clarke (Scotty) and Bob Leith (predeceased)(Barb) . Loved uncle of Paul Clarke (Sanderine), Cheryl Clarke, Krista Yake (Ira), Dianne Cassar and Dan Cassar. Great uncle of Justin, CJ and Daniel. Sadly missed by all of his loving family back home in Malta. Visitation will be held at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia on Wednesday February 19, 2020 from 11 AM until time of Funeral Service at 1 PM. If desired, memorial donations to the Toronto General and Western Hospital Foundation in care of the Lung Transplant Open would be appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 13, 2020