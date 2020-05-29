Passed peacefully at Spencer House in Orillia with his sister, Maria, at his bedside on Monday May 25, 2020 in his 76th year. Frank will be sadly missed by his daughter Amy (Todd) Steenburgh, grandson Darwin Steenburgh, sister Maria Timpano, brothers, Ezio (Darlene) Palermo, Eligio (Alice) Palermo and by many nieces and nephews. He will be remembered for his kindness and strong and determined spirit. His many illnesses handed him a variety of disabilities which he valiantly attempted to overcome, such that he was a true inspiration to all who came in contact with him. His family would like to thank his doctors of many years: Dr. James Tazzeo and Dr. John MacFadyen. Many thanks for the excellent care provided over five years by the team from Bayshore Healthcare with special thanks to Sherri whose kindness and support was beyond amazing. The family was very grateful for the wonderful care provided by the staff at Spencer House. Cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation and will be received by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on May 29, 2020.