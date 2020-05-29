Frank Antonio PALERMO
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed peacefully at Spencer House in Orillia with his sister, Maria, at his bedside on Monday May 25, 2020 in his 76th year. Frank will be sadly missed by his daughter Amy (Todd) Steenburgh, grandson Darwin Steenburgh, sister Maria Timpano, brothers, Ezio (Darlene) Palermo, Eligio (Alice) Palermo and by many nieces and nephews. He will be remembered for his kindness and strong and determined spirit. His many illnesses handed him a variety of disabilities which he valiantly attempted to overcome, such that he was a true inspiration to all who came in contact with him. His family would like to thank his doctors of many years: Dr. James Tazzeo and Dr. John MacFadyen. Many thanks for the excellent care provided over five years by the team from Bayshore Healthcare with special thanks to Sherri whose kindness and support was beyond amazing. The family was very grateful for the wonderful care provided by the staff at Spencer House. Cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation and will be received by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carson Funeral Homes L. Doolittle Chapel
54 Coldwater Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1W5
(705) 326-3595
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved