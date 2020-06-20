Passed away at Hillcrest Village Care Centre on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Joanne (nee Pattenden). Dear father of Marc (Jenny Marchand), Lara (Martin Jellifo) and Adrienne (Scott Edwards). Loving grandfather of Breanne, Corinna and Logan. Great-grandfather of Liam and Hadley. Predeceased by his brother Larry Guest (survived by Carrie). Brother-in-law of Dick Pattenden (Joan) and Helen Langlois (predeceased by Howard). Frank will be dearly missed by his many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Frank's life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 20, 2020.