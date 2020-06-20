Frank Dennis Guest
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at Hillcrest Village Care Centre on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Joanne (nee Pattenden). Dear father of Marc (Jenny Marchand), Lara (Martin Jellifo) and Adrienne (Scott Edwards). Loving grandfather of Breanne, Corinna and Logan. Great-grandfather of Liam and Hadley. Predeceased by his brother Larry Guest (survived by Carrie). Brother-in-law of Dick Pattenden (Joan) and Helen Langlois (predeceased by Howard). Frank will be dearly missed by his many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Frank's life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LeClair Cremation Centre
565 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N6
(705) 527-8955
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved