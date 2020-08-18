Frank GENDRON

Passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Georgian Bay General Hospital at the age of 86. Frank is survived by his loving wife Heather, his dear son David Gendron (Mary), brother Doug (Bridgit) Gendron, sisters-in-law Beatrice (Terry) Dupuis, Linda (late Ernie) Latanville, and his brothers-in-law Donald (Joanne) Offord and Bill (Marion) Offord. Frank is predeceased by his brothers-in-law Richard and Robert Offord. Frank will be missed by his many nieces, nephews and extended family. A Graveside service will at Lakeview cemetery on King Street Midland, on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Carson Funeral Homes - JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street, Midland (705) 526-6551. Memorial donations to the Giddons or to the charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family if desired. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com
A Memorial Tree will be planted by the J. H. Lynn Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes