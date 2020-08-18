1/
Frank GENDRON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Georgian Bay General Hospital at the age of 86. Frank is survived by his loving wife Heather, his dear son David Gendron (Mary), brother Doug (Bridgit) Gendron, sisters-in-law Beatrice (Terry) Dupuis, Linda (late Ernie) Latanville, and his brothers-in-law Donald (Joanne) Offord and Bill (Marion) Offord. Frank is predeceased by his brothers-in-law Richard and Robert Offord. Frank will be missed by his many nieces, nephews and extended family. A Graveside service will at Lakeview cemetery on King Street Midland, on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Carson Funeral Homes - JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street, Midland (705) 526-6551. Memorial donations to the Giddons or to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family if desired. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the J. H. Lynn Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carson Funeral Homes J.H. Lynn Chapel
290 First Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N9
(705) 526-6551
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved