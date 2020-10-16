1/1
Frank Guest
On September 27, 2020 the family of the late Frank Guest gathered at his home to honour him and to reflect upon his life. All the immediate family were there: Joanne, Marc, Jenny, Lara, Martin, Adrienne, Scott, Breanne, Mat, Corinna, Kevin, Logan, Courtney, Liam and Hadley. Later his ashes were carried to the Vasey United Cemetery. At his graveside, the family toasted him with scotch and a heartfelt poem was read by his daughter Adrienne. The family would like to thank everyone for their cards, expressions of sympathy and help during this time of loss and sorrow. Sincerely, Joanne and Family.

Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 16, 2020.
