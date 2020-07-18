1/1
Frank Josef MAIERHOFER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Tomkins House Hospice surrounded by his family on Monday, July 13 2020 at the age of 89. Frank Maierhofer, dear father of Anita (Otmar), Sylvia (Robert), Jane (Todd). Grandfather/Opa of Sabine, Christian (Manuela), Sascha (Doris), Jamie (Emma), Pamela (Andrew), Derek (Kirsten), and Nicole. Great-Grandfather to many great-children in Canada and Austria. Predeceased by his loving wife Jean Maierhofer (nee Robbins) and survived by his sister Rosi (Loisl) and ex-wife Trudi. Frank came over to Canada in 1956 as a European tailor by trade. An avid golfer he got 2 holes in one. He was always known for his joking and laughter. His Christmas messages will be missed by extended overseas family and here at home. He sang "Climb Every Mountain" and "Edelweiss" on his last day with his daughters Sylvia and Jane. Frank died courageously and bravely by medical assistance. Frank will be greatly missed by his family and friends. We would like to thank the staff at the Tomkins House for the outstanding care they provided Frank. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to Tomkins House Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved