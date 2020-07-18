Passed away peacefully at Tomkins House Hospice surrounded by his family on Monday, July 13 2020 at the age of 89. Frank Maierhofer, dear father of Anita (Otmar), Sylvia (Robert), Jane (Todd). Grandfather/Opa of Sabine, Christian (Manuela), Sascha (Doris), Jamie (Emma), Pamela (Andrew), Derek (Kirsten), and Nicole. Great-Grandfather to many great-children in Canada and Austria. Predeceased by his loving wife Jean Maierhofer (nee Robbins) and survived by his sister Rosi (Loisl) and ex-wife Trudi. Frank came over to Canada in 1956 as a European tailor by trade. An avid golfer he got 2 holes in one. He was always known for his joking and laughter. His Christmas messages will be missed by extended overseas family and here at home. He sang "Climb Every Mountain" and "Edelweiss" on his last day with his daughters Sylvia and Jane. Frank died courageously and bravely by medical assistance. Frank will be greatly missed by his family and friends. We would like to thank the staff at the Tomkins House for the outstanding care they provided Frank. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to Tomkins House Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca