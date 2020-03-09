|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Frank Nuspel announce his peaceful passing at the Georgian Bay General Hospital. He was called home by the Lord on Monday, March 2nd 2020 at the age of 85. Frank will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 62 years, Cora and his children Sharon (John), Gregory (Deb), Mark (Corinna) and Barbara (Harry) Frank was the cherished Grandpa to 7 grandsons and 4 granddaughters, he is also pre-deceased by his grandson Christopher. Frank was born in Crevka, Serbia and was a true man of faith, he loved the Lord and carried him in his heart throughout his life. Frank was employed by the Alberta Forestry Service for 33 years. He was a talented wood and stone carver in his retirement. He will be greatly missed by his family and his dear friends. In keeping with Frank's faith a memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church (20 Robert Street East, Penetanguishene,) on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Frank's honour may be made online or by cheque to the First Presbyterian Church or a . Donations and messages of sympathy may be left at www.penetangfuneral.ca. Arrangements entrusted to the Salon Funéraire -Penetanguishene - Funeral Home
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 9, 2020