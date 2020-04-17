Home

Frank Richard Ummels

Frank Richard Ummels Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie on Friday, April 10, 2020, in his 83rd year. Beloved husband of Patricia Ummels for 52 years. Loving father of Mike (Heather) and Franklin (Shawna). Loved brother of John (Shirley) and Don Dewele (Solange). Cherished Grandpa to Geoffrey, Brittany, Christopher, Laura and Scott. In lieu of flowers donations to the RVH Auxiliary by email to [email protected] or 705-728-9090 ext. 42432, would be appreciated. A private celebration of life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Marshall W. Driver Cremation & Burial Service. Condolences may be placed at www.drivercremation.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 17, 2020
