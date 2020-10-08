Surrounded by his family, Frank Victor North passed away peacefully in his 86th year, on Monday, September 21, 2020. Cherished husband of 40 years to Marlyne North (nee Harris) (deceased 2020). Beloved husband of 25 years to Barbara North (nee Cummings) (deceased 1980). Loving father of Tracy Burt (Richard), David North (Lynnette), Lisa Dailey (Tim) and Philip Marshanke. Much loved grandfather of Katelyn, Anna, Lexie, Andrew, Jessica, Laura, James, Alanna and Meriah. As well as his seven great-grandchildren. Brother-in-law and special friend of Donna Gowanlock (Jim deceased). Frank touched many lives as a father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was a strong, determined man who believed that you should live a good life and take care of your family. Frank was born in Toronto to Betsy and George North, brother of Albert. His working career began at Donland's Dairy delivering milk, then rising to management. He finished his career with General Motors. Frank loved travelling, camping, fishing, NASCAR, euchre, golf and riding his motorcycles. Family and friends will remember him for his strength of character, commitment to family and friends, sense of humour, sly grin and mischievous chuckle. A private family ceremony will take place shortly and a celebration of life will be forthcoming when Covid allows. He will be sadly missed by all those who knew him. If so desired memorial donations may be made to The Canadian Cancer Society
