1/1
Frank Victor NORTH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Surrounded by his family, Frank Victor North passed away peacefully in his 86th year, on Monday, September 21, 2020. Cherished husband of 40 years to Marlyne North (nee Harris) (deceased 2020). Beloved husband of 25 years to Barbara North (nee Cummings) (deceased 1980). Loving father of Tracy Burt (Richard), David North (Lynnette), Lisa Dailey (Tim) and Philip Marshanke. Much loved grandfather of Katelyn, Anna, Lexie, Andrew, Jessica, Laura, James, Alanna and Meriah. As well as his seven great-grandchildren. Brother-in-law and special friend of Donna Gowanlock (Jim deceased). Frank touched many lives as a father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was a strong, determined man who believed that you should live a good life and take care of your family. Frank was born in Toronto to Betsy and George North, brother of Albert. His working career began at Donland's Dairy delivering milk, then rising to management. He finished his career with General Motors. Frank loved travelling, camping, fishing, NASCAR, euchre, golf and riding his motorcycles. Family and friends will remember him for his strength of character, commitment to family and friends, sense of humour, sly grin and mischievous chuckle. A private family ceremony will take place shortly and a celebration of life will be forthcoming when Covid allows. He will be sadly missed by all those who knew him. If so desired memorial donations may be made to The Canadian Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to Mangan's Funeral Home, Beaverton ON. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mangan Funeral Home
332 Osborne Street
Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0
705-426-5777
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved