On November 26, 2020, Frauke Gabrielle Martina Hartmann Schmidt, peacefully left this world. Frauke was surrounded by those whom she loved dearly. Frauke was no ordinary woman. She was a lady full of energy and spirit and she would easily capture the attention in any room or place. She was a natural at entertaining those around her. She revelled in it. Frauke was completely devoted to spreading her love and joy. She was proud to share her stories, of her heritage: her childhood in Germany, a life in the USA and the final chapters here in Canada. Frauke spoke with a German accent and her command of the English language was both poetic and brilliant. Her selfless nature would ensure that she would literally give you the shirt off her back if you mentioned that you liked it! Frauke was a nature lover extraordinaire. Everything she touched grew abundantly with her love and determination as she spent countless hours in the garden, only topped by her love for, her children and grandchildren and family. Frauke's feisty spirit has been planted in her children, Katrin Schmidt (Mark Bolton), Heike (Guy Debroux), and Michael Schmidt ( Stacey Goheen). Loving grandchildren are Carter, William, Lauren, Katja, Tristan and Tanner. Frauke is also survived by her sister Sabine McInally, and brothers Axel and Manfred Hartmann. Frauke is further survived by her husband of 53 years, Hans Joachim Schmidt. Frauke has asked us not to mourn her passing, yet to celebrate her life, which we will do in her honour at a later date. At the end of Frauke's life journey, she shared her most sincere beliefs and advice: Don't be what you aren't supposed to be. Don't suppress your uniqueness. Always hold your head up high. Accept what you cannot change. If desired, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
and SickKids Foundation, as per Frauke's wishes.via Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St E L3V 1W5 705 326 3595 email: info@carsonfuneralhomes.com