Fred Adams passed away at RVH on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the age of 60. Survived by his daughter Jessica Patterson. Cherished brother to Rosie Genesius, Dianne Adams, Elaine Adams, Herb Adams and Jim Adams. Fred will be fondly remembered by Lorrie Comstive, her son Justin and by his nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial donations to the Salvation Army are greatly appreciated. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 26, 2020