On the evening of February 7, 2020 Freda, surrounded by love, peacefully passed away at Etobicoke General Hospital. She was born in Toronto on December 26, 1935 to the late William John Corrigan and Edith Elizabeth Bryan. Her parents also adopted a daughter, Anne Kerr and they moved to Collingwood. It was in Collingwood that she had and raised her children with the help of her parents. Freda is survived by her six children and their spouses; Reg (Judy) Gollop, Elizabeth (Glenn) McKnight, Beverly (Bill) McKinnon, Bill (Cindy) Gollop, Larry (Angie) Gollop and Brian (Catalina) Gollop. She was also the loving grandmother to 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was a long-time member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church and lived independently at the Lutheran Lodge until her last days. She enjoyed listening to classic rock and roll, knitting, watching old movies and NCIS. She also loved watching figure skating and spending time with her family. She had a funny sense of humour and had an amazing laugh. She was a brave, strong and fiercely independent woman. She will be so dearly missed. Friends will be received at the Chatterson Funeral Home, 404 Hurontario Street, Collingwood on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. till the Funeral Service in the Chapel at 11:30 a.m. Reception to follow. A very special thank you to all the support staff and nurses at Our Saviour Lutheran Lodge and Etobicoke General Hospital for their kindness and care when she needed it most. She will be forever remembered and always loved. If desired, donations to the or the Our Saviour Lutheran Church would be appreciated by her family. IRISH BLESSING "May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand". To sign Freda's Book of Memories, please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 12, 2020