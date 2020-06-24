79 died unexpectedly on June 17, 2020 in Collingwood Ontario. He was born in Toronto and raised throughout Canada as an "army brat". The son of Doris McNeely Shaver and Frederick Charles Shaver. From the time he was sixteen he worked for the ministry of Natural resources until his retirement. He was an avid lover of Nature and was an active participant in conservation. He will be missed by his cousin Beth McNeely and nieces Nava Wolfish, Liat Wolfish and Meirav Wolfish. Fred enjoyed spending time with his pseudo grandchildren. Left to mourn is Cheryl Headon. He will lovingly be remembered by Mark and Courtney Headon-Gray and their children Owen, Kieran, Rosalyn, Veronica, Laughlin and Emersyn, Bobby-jo Pentney and D'arcy Headon and their children Ava and Wyatt Headon, Todd and Leanne Headon and their children York and Quinn as well as his cat "LOLA". He would like his epitaph to read: Rest in Peace I tried but it sure was hard Due to COVID-19 service will be by invitation only. Friends may visit Fred's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 24, 2020.