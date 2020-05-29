Died peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his home in his 94th year. Fred of Stayner, beloved husband of the late Jessie (nee Doner). Loving father of Brian and Deb. Dear uncle of Cheryl (Scott Bullock), Kevin (Penny) Charman, Janet (Archie Robinson), Norma Charman and Roger Charman and their families. Grandfather of Ian and Samantha. Fred is predeceased by his brothers Gordon and Bob and his parents Gordon and Lillian. Fred was a kind and gentle man with an ever present smile. He was a lifelong member of the Jubilee Presbyterian Church which was his second home to his second family. He will be dearly missed. A private family service was held with interment at Stayner Union Cemetery. A public Celebration will be held at Jubilee Presbyterian Church when conditions permit. If desired, a donation to the Church or to Hospice Georgian Triangle Foundation for Campbell House would be appreciated by Fred' family. To sign his Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on May 29, 2020.