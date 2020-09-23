Passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Sunset Manor Collingwood at the age of 86. John of Creemore, beloved husband of Verna of 67 years. Loving father of Nancy (Bill), Rick (Deborah), Brian, Brenda (Tom), Carol (Steve), Mitch (Linda) Dwayne (Gerry), Greg (Pam), Janet (Randy), Jonathan (Patti). Proud grandfather of 24 grandchildren, and dear great-grandpa of 34 great-grandchildren. John is predeceased by his parents Eric and Betty Coker. John will be fondly remembered by his brothers in law, nieces and nephews, friends and acquaintances. John was active in Minor hockey and the Creemore Chiefs organization. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and farming. He also became an officer of the Emergency Measures Organization volunteering to policing parades, public functions and such. Over the years John worked at many trades, until he took up dairy farming in 1967. In the fall of 1980 John was in a farming accident that cost him his right arm just below the elbow. His recovery revealed that he would no longer be able to dairy farm, so they sold the farm and moved to town in the late 80s. John and Verna had made several trips to Manitoulin Island and fell in love with it. They started with a hunt camp and then they bought a house in Mindemoya, then they moved to Kegawong and lived by the lake till Dad became ill with cancer. In the fall of 2018 they moved to Balmoral Retirement Residence in Collingwood. As the illness progressed Dad needed more care and therefore they moved into Sunset Manor in Collingwood. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Sunset Manor for the care and attention their Dad received during his time spent there. We know that during this time of Covid-19 with all the restrictions the staff did their best to keep him comfortable. If desired donations may be made in John's memory to the Cancer Society
. Written condolences may be sent to Verna Coker at Sunset Manor, 49 Raglan St. SS#10, Collingwood, ON L9Y 4X1. Private graveside Service will be held September 26th. Arrangements are entrusted to Fawcett Funeral Home.