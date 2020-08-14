Frederick LEGGO

Passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday August 9th, 2020 in his 77th year. Beloved husband of the late Ruth Leggo (nee Connors). Loving father of Charlene Bosnar (Tyler) and Ryan Leggo (Heidi). Proud papa to Makayla, Nolan and Madelyn. Predeceased by his parents Henry and Marie Leggo and brothers Eric Leggo and Harvey Leggo. Dear brother of Gerald Leggo (June), Dave Leggo (the late Lynne), Lynn Coombs (Damian) and Gail Leggo. Fred will be missed by his many dear friends. Visitation will be held at Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James Street E. Orillia on Monday August 17th 2020 from 11:00 a.m. -1:30 p.m. In honour of Fred, the family requests bright colours and casual dress to be worn by everyone in attendance. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation. Messages of condolence and donations are welcomed www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
As the COVID-19 restrictions/mandates continue to evolve, we are placing health and safety of our families, staff and community at our highest priority. In order to keep everyone as safe as possible, we kindly ask that all guests wear a mask and practice physical distancing. Please refrain from shaking hands or having direct contact with each other if not in the same household or their established 10-person social circle. When coming for a visitation, guests are asked to pay their respects to the deceased, acknowledge the family from a safe distance and exit the suite. Once guests exit the visitation suite, we kindly ask them to exit the funeral home to allow other guests the same opportunity. Messages of condolence and donations are welcomed www.simcoefuneralhome.ca