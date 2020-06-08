Frederick Ralph "Fred" Peterson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
At Stevenson Memorial Hospital, Alliston, on Friday June 5th, 2020. Fred Peterson, in his 82nd year, beloved husband of Dianne (Manock). Loving father of Donna (Nick) Paonessa and Joanne (Dave) Crocco. Sadly missed by his grandchildren, Alexander, Jonathan, Nicole, and Sophia. Fondly remembered by his brother and sisters and their families. A private family service will be held at Rod Abrams Funeral Home, Tottenham, 905-936-3477. When we can safely gather again, as a group, a Celebration of Fred's life will be held. Please check www.RodAbramsFuneralHome.com for further details. Donations to the Diabetes Association or CLASS (Alliston) would be appreciated by the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rod Abrams Funeral Home Ltd.
1666 Tottenham Road
Tottenham, ON L0G 1W0
(905) 936-3477
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved