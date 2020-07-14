1/1
Frederick Robert "Fred" Thomas
Passed away peacefully on Thursday July 9, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family at Campbell House at the age of 79. Fred, beloved husband of the late Noreen, son of the late Frank and Mildred Thomas. Proud and loving father of Jan (Dave Lally); cherished grandfather of Eva, Eyeisha and Teresa. Dear brother of the late Don (Brenda), the late Gordon (late Jean), Denny (Mary), Millie (the late Al) Patterson, Sylvia (Walter) Henson, Sally (Lynn) Patten and Rod (Brenda) Thomas. Fred will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. As per his wishes cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held at the First Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimer Society or Hospice Georgian Triangle - Campbell House would be appreciated. Friends may visit Fred's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com

Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 14, 2020.
