It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Frieda Julia Van Overschelde on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Georgian Bay General Hospital with family by her side. Predeceased by her husband Leon Van Overschelde. Frieda is survived by her son John Van Overschelde (Patricia). She will be fondly remembered by her granddaughter Erica Ingriselli (Angelo) and grandson Steven Van Overschelde (Gloria Fantegrossi). Great-grandmother to Sloane Van Overschelde. A private service was held on Thursday, November 12 at St. James on the Line, Penetanguishene. In lieu of flowers, donations to Georgian Village in Frieda's memory are greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca