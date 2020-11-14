1/1
Frieda VAN OVERSCHELDE
1928-06-24 - 2020-11-06
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frieda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Frieda Julia Van Overschelde on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Georgian Bay General Hospital with family by her side. Predeceased by her husband Leon Van Overschelde. Frieda is survived by her son John Van Overschelde (Patricia). She will be fondly remembered by her granddaughter Erica Ingriselli (Angelo) and grandson Steven Van Overschelde (Gloria Fantegrossi). Great-grandmother to Sloane Van Overschelde. A private service was held on Thursday, November 12 at St. James on the Line, Penetanguishene. In lieu of flowers, donations to Georgian Village in Frieda's memory are greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LeClair Cremation Centre
565 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N6
(705) 527-8955
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved